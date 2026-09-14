Virar: Illegal Stone Quarry Busted In Khardi Near Mumbai; ₹90.89 Lakh Worth Of Stones, Machinery Seized - 3 Booked |

Illegal stone mining has come to light in Virar after Revenue Department officials raided a quarry in Khardi, Virar East, near Mumbai. During the raid, officials seized machinery and excavated minor minerals worth around Rs 90.89 lakh. A case has also been registered against those allegedly involved at Mandovi Police Station.

Raid conducted at Virar quarry

According to reports, incidents of illegal stone quarrying, sand extraction and unauthorised soil filling have been reported from various parts of Vasai-Virar. Acting on a tip-off about illegal stone quarrying at a site located at Survey No. 32/17 in Khardi, Virar East, the Revenue Department conducted a raid.

🚨 Illegal Stone Mining Raided in Virar’s Khardi



Revenue officials raided an allegedly illegal stone-mining site in Khardi, Virar East, and seized machinery, two Hyva trucks and 8 brass of extracted minor minerals worth around ₹90.89 lakh.



A case has been registered against… pic.twitter.com/zXO2JCj5IN — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 13, 2026

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Vasai Tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad by a team comprising Virar In-charge Mandal Officer Shailendra Tidke and Talathi Sunita Sugare.

Officials seize mining machinery

During the raid, officials found that rock excavation was allegedly being carried out without legal permission from the District Collector or Sub-Divisional Officer.

In the operation, officials seized a high-speed truck (MH 48-DQ 9200) loaded with six brass of stones and another high-speed truck (MH 48-DC 3570) loaded with two brass of stones. A total of eight brass of excavated minor minerals, along with Poklen machines used for excavation, were seized. The value of the seized material and machinery was estimated at Rs 90.89 lakh, Tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad informed, reported Loksatta.

Three booked in mining case

Following the raid, a case was registered against the landowner, Ramchandra Narayan Patil, and two others, Mahesh Hareshwar Patil and Paresh Patil. They have been booked under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 48(8) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

Mandovi Police are conducting further investigation into the matter.

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