 Virar: Fire Breaks Out In MHADA Building Flat Due To Oil Lamp; TV Destroyed, No Casualties
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Virar: Fire Breaks Out In MHADA Building Flat Due To Oil Lamp; TV Destroyed, No Casualties

A fire broke out in Flat 601 of MHADA Building 7 in Virar West after an oil lamp in the home's prayer area was suspected to have caused the blaze. The fire destroyed a television and damaged belongings, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters quickly controlled the flames, while authorities continue investigating the exact cause.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
Virar: Fire Breaks Out In MHADA Building Flat Due To Oil Lamp; TV Destroyed, No Casualties
Virar: Fire Breaks Out In MHADA Building Flat Due To Oil Lamp; TV Destroyed, No Casualties | File Pic (Representative Image)

Virar: A fire broke out on Thursday in Flat No. 601 of MHADA Building No. 7 in Virar West. According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been caused by an oil lamp lit in the home's prayer area (devghar).

TV Gutted, Household Items Damaged

The fire completely destroyed the television set and damaged household belongings. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Local residents alerted the fire brigade by visiting the fire station in person. Following the information, Fire Tender No. MH 48 CQ 2260 was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters Control Blaze Swiftly

Firefighters responded swiftly and successfully brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further. After completing the operation, the fire brigade team safely returned to the station.

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The firefighting operation was led by In-charge Station Officer Kishor Patil, along with firefighters Darshan Mhatre, Gaurav Patil, Harshad Patil, Panish Satvi, Videsh Patil, and driver Sanjay Gaikwad.

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, though a lamp lit in the home shrine is believed to be the probable cause based on preliminary findings.'

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