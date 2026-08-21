Virar Extortion Case: Builder Alleges ₹20 Lakh Ransom Bid, Four Booked Over Threats Of False Police Complaint | Representational Image

Virar: A case of extortion has been registered against four people after a demand for ₹20 lakh was allegedly made from well-known builder Moreshwar Baria of Virar. The case has been registered at Arnala Coastal Police Station.

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According to the complaint, Baria owns a building named Ramesh Darshan in the Agashi area of Virar West. The accused, identified as Arun Singh and his associates, allegedly threatened to file a false complaint against the builder and have a criminal case registered against him unless he paid ₹20 lakh.

Baria allegedly paid ₹5 lakh initially. However, he was reportedly threatened and pressured to pay the remaining amount. Following the continued demands, Baria approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, Arnala Coastal Police registered an extortion case against Arun Singh and three of his associates.

“We are investigating the matter. No one has been arrested so far,” said Satish Nikam, Senior Police Inspector at Arnala Coastal Police Station.

Police sources said that several extortion cases have previously been registered against accused Arun Singh.