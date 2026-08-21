Mumbai Airport Tragedy: 54-Year-Old Chauffeur Dies By Suicide After Jumping From P10 To P4 Amid Chronic Kidney Disease, Police Probe CCTV Footage | File photo

Mumbai: A 54-year-old chauffeur employed to drive government officials allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the P10 level to P4 at Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, police said.

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The deceased, Pramod Jadhav, a Worli resident, was stationed at the airport and took the extreme step around 11.30 am. His duties included ferrying government officials, including judges, registrars and bureaucrats.

According to Sahar police, Jadhav had been suffering from stage 2 chronic kidney disease (CKD) and was reportedly depressed over his health for the past six months. He had reported for duty at around 8.30 am on Thursday.

Police recovered a suicide note written in Marathi and addressed to his wife and daughter. In the note, Jadhav reportedly said that no one was responsible for his decision and that he was tired of taking medication without seeing improvement in his condition. Senior Inspector Manoj Chalke said an accidental death report (ADR) was registered based on the suicide note.

Jadhav was the sole breadwinner of his family and is survived by his wife and college-going daughter. His family told police that he left home normally on Thursday morning, although he had been depressed over his illness. Police have sought CCTV footage from the airport to ascertain his movements and behaviour before the incident.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |