Virar: Drunk Tourists Create Ruckus At Arnala Beach, Manhandle Police Personnel | Video | X / @vasaivirarinfra

Virar: After two people drowned at Arnala beach in recent days, the Arnala Coastal Police have imposed a ban on tourists entering the sea. The restriction will remain in place until September 30.

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Despite the ban, five youths who arrived at the beach on two-wheelers on Saturday morning allegedly consumed alcohol and attempted to enter the sea for swimming.

A lifeguard warned them not to venture into the rough waters and informed the Arnala Police after the youths refused to listen. However, the intoxicated youths allegedly continued creating a disturbance and were not ready to cooperate.

The youths allegedly abused and pushed a police personnel who arrived at the spot. All five individuals have been taken to the police station for further action.

While the police administration is taking measures to ensure the safety of tourists, some visitors continue to ignore the restrictions and put their lives at risk.