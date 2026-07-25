'Bandra Bandstand Belongs To Everyone': MMB Strikes Down Arbitrary Promenade Rules Implemented By Local Residents' Trust | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has cracked down on arbitrary restrictions imposed at the iconic Bandra Bandstand Promenade, resulting in a significant victory for public space rights in the city. Following citizen complaints, the maritime authority has removed all the unauthorised signboards prohibiting pets, eating, cycling and the entry of underprivileged children at the precinct.

Citizens and tourists visiting the iconic 1.1km Bandra Bandstand promenade were restricted to eat, cycle or even bring pets to one of the city's most favourite seafronts. These rules were not formed by any government department but by the local residents’ association managing the promenade. Moreover, individuals have also alleged that the private security force at the Bandstand so prevented children from underprivileged families from entering.

Bringing an end to all the arbitrary rules, MMB has officially clarified that it never allowed the residents association – Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT) – to implement such rules. In response to Humanity World Foundation's founder-director Shiraz Bhartiya Ahmed, MMB's regional port officer Captain C. J. Lepande, stated that the permission to Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT) contained no authorisation to prohibit underprivileged children from entering, playing, cycling, or using the space.

The letter dated July 22 also added that the authority had not permitted the association to erect wall paintings or signboards displaying blanket bans such as "No Pets Allowed," "No Pet Owners Allowed," "No Eating," or "No Cycling." The official stated that all such signboards have been removed from the seafront.

Capt. Lepande also clarified the actual scope of permissions granted to the managing trust. The official said that BBRT, in October 2002, was granted permission to conserve and restore the seafront as well as ​routine maintenance and safety of the public precinct. He clarified that the NOC mandated the association to seek prior approval for any commercial activity.

​For a long time now, visitors, pet parents, and cyclists visiting Bandstand had been expressing frustration over high-handed enforcement by private security personnel hired to manage the promenade. The prohibition on street children and families eating corn cob had drawn sharp criticism from citizens and activists, who argued that public seafronts governed by state bodies cannot be privatised through arbitrary house rules.

​With the MMB officially disowning these restrictions and confirming the clearance of the illegal signages, the seafront along B. J. Road reverts to its intended status – an open, accessible public sanctuary for all Mumbaikars.

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