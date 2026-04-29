Virar Double Murder: Man Kills 24-Year-Old Girlfriend And Her Mother After Alleged Marriage Proposal Rejection

Tragic Double Murder in Virar: Man Kills Girlfriend and Her Mother After Marriage Refusal | Representational Image

Virar, April 29: A horrific incident has shocked the Virar area, where a man brutally murdered his girlfriend and her mother before attempting to take his own life. The incident stems from a rejection of his marriage proposal.

The victims have been identified as Nancy Mishra (24) and her mother, Sarita Mishra (45). The accused has been identified as Shivam Upadhyay.

The tragedy occurred today, Wednesday, April 29, around 12:30 PM at the Poonam Aakanksha building, located near the New Viva College in Virar West.

Marriage proposal rejected

According to reports, the accused, Shivam, and the victim, Nancy, had been in a relationship for the past two years. Last night, Shivam had visited the Mishra residence accompanied by his relatives to formally propose marriage. However, the proposal was rejected by both Nancy and her mother, Sarita.

Driven by rage over the rejection, the accused returned to the residence today armed with a sharp weapon. He attacked both women, resulting in their immediate deaths. Following the brutal assault, the accused attempted to end his own life by inflicting injuries on himself with a blade.

Also Watch:

Police begin investigation

Hearing the commotion from the apartment, neighbours rushed to the scene and discovered the victims and the accused lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the local police.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. The Bolinj Police have registered a case of double murder and are actively investigating the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/