Virar Congress Leader Shahzad Malik Booked For Rape: Accused Of Blackmailing 22-Yr-Old Teacher With Obscene Photos For Months

Virar: The Mandvi Police have registered a case of rape against Shahzad Malik, a prominent Congress party official, following allegations from a 22-year-old woman. Malik is accused of sexually assaulting the victim and using obscene photographs to blackmail her over several months.

Victim's Ordeal: A Year of Trauma

The victim, a 22-year-old teacher residing in Nalasopara, filed a formal complaint against Malik (32). According to the First Information Report (FIR)

In March 2025, Malik allegedly lured the victim to a resort in Vajreshwari. There, he reportedly tied her hands with a scarf and raped her.

During the act, the accused took explicit photographs of the victim without her consent. He subsequently used these images to blackmail her into silence and further abuse.

Between March 2025 and November 2025, Malik allegedly took the victim to various hotels and lodges, where he continued to assault her.

Accomplice Named in FIR; Police Confirm Case

The victim approached the Mandvi Police Station on Friday. Assistant Police Inspector Balaram Palkar confirmed that a case has been registered against Shahzad Malik and his accomplice, identified as Tiwari, who was reportedly present during the incidents.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and molestation, specifically under sections 64 (1) & 64 (2): Punishment for rape. 79:Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. 352: Punishment for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. 3 (5): Joint liability/common intention.

Shahzad Malik is a known political figure who contested the 2024 Assembly Elections from the Nalasopara constituency on a Congress ticket. Police records indicate that Malik is a habitual offender with several prior criminal cases registered against him, including previous allegations of rape.

