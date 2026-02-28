 Chembur Tragedy: 81-Year-Old Woman Killed In Speeding Mixer Truck Hit-And-Run On SG Barve Marg
An 81-year-old woman was killed after a speeding mixer truck allegedly rammed into her on S.G. Barve Marg in Chembur on February 26. Police registered a case against the 32-year-old driver for rash and negligent driving under the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
An 81-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding mixer truck on S.G. Barve Marg in Chembur on February 26. The deceased has been identified as Dhanibai Lunaram Balotiya. | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 81-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding mixer truck on S.G. Barve Marg in Chembur on February 26. The deceased has been identified as Dhanibai Lunaram Balotiya.

Routine Morning Turns Fatal for Elderly Pedestrian

According to the FIR, the complainant, Yashoda Tarachand Balotiya, 41, who runs a footwear-designing business and resides with her family at Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur, stated that her mother-in-law, Dhanibai Balotiya, had stepped out of the house on the morning of February 26 for routine work.

At around 12 noon, a mixer truck (MH-02-GH-2369), allegedly being driven at high speed along S.G. Barve Marg, rammed into her, causing severe injuries.

article-image

Declared Dead on Arrival at Rajawadi Hospital

Upon receiving information about the accident, personnel from Chembur police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead before admission.

Based on Yashoda Balotiya’s complaint, police have registered a case against the accused driver, Narayan Vishwanath Paswan, 32, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, leading to the woman’s death. Further investigation is underway.

