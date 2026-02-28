Badlapur Tense After Woman's 'Objectionable' Video On Lord Ram; Detained, Protests Erupt, Auto Bandh Called

Tension prevailed in Badlapur after a young woman allegedly posted an objectionable video about Lord Ram on social media, triggering protests by Hindu organisations and a shutdown call by local auto-rickshaw unions. |

Badlapur: Tension prevailed in Badlapur after a young woman allegedly posted an objectionable video about Lord Ram on social media, triggering protests by Hindu organisations and a shutdown call by local auto-rickshaw unions. The police have detained the woman and registered a case against her.

Viral Clip Filmed in Car Triggers Sharp Reactions

According to officials, the woman recorded the video while driving a car and uploaded it on her social media status.

The clip soon went viral, drawing sharp reactions from various groups. Members of the Bajrang Dal and representatives of the Warkari Sampradaya gathered outside the Badlapur East Police Station demanding strict action

Protesters submitted a memorandum to the police alleging that the video hurt religious sentiments and disturbed communal harmony. As the situation intensified, police stepped up security arrangements around the police station and in sensitive areas of the town to maintain law and order.

DCP Confirms Custody, Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore confirmed that the woman has been taken into custody.The woman has been detained and an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway he said.

Meanwhile the controversy took a political turn after it emerged that the woman’s mother is a local BJP Mahila city president. However, police officials clarified that the matter is being dealt with strictly as per legal procedures, without any external influence.

Auto Unions Call Bandh

In protest against the incident, several local auto-rickshaw unions announced a bandh, resulting in suspension of rickshaw services in parts of Badlapur. Commuters faced inconvenience as they were forced to rely on alternative modes of transport.

Senior police officials have appealed to citizens to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified content on social media. Authorities said adequate bandobast has been deployed to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

