Chembur Horror: Worker Plunges To Death, Five Critically Injured After Sixth-Floor Plank Collapse At Under-Construction Site

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred on Saturday morning in Subhash Nagar, Chembur, when six workers fell from the sixth floor of an under-construction building, leaving one dead and five seriously injured.

The Site

The incident took place at the “Adityaraj Springs” project, a G+16-storey tower being constructed as part of the redevelopment of Building No. 36 in the area. Construction work has been completed up to the eighth floor.

According to civic officials, 55-year-old Ramallu lost his life in the accident. The injured have been identified as Gunadhar Rai, 22, whose condition is critical, Usrai, 30, Ramesh Rai, 25, Vijay, 35, and Sandeep, 27. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

Eyewitness Account

According to eyewitness, at around 10 am the six workers had climbed to the sixth floor to carry out wall work in the parking area. A wooden plank had been placed for the task, but it reportedly collapsed, causing all six to fall. Ramallu fell directly to the ground after the protective safety net tore, while Gunadhar Rai struck the fifth floor and sustained serious injuries. The remaining four workers were caught in the safety net.

Local resident Dipesh Chavan, who rushed to assist the injured, said that the four workers were trapped in the safety net after the fall and were rescued with the help of locals before being taken to hospital. Deepak Sisode, ex-corporator, who was at the site said workers are being made to work under highly hazardous conditions without any protection. Local corporator Asha Marathe demanded safety audit of all buildings in Subhash Nagar which was witnessing a redevelopment boom. She alleged that safety norms were violated with impunity by builders.

On receiving information, personnel from the fire brigade and Chembur police station reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Rajawadi hospital. Doctors declared Ramallu dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Residents Allege Missing Safety Gear, Builder in Spotlight

Residents alleged that the workers were not provided with essential safety gear such as helmets and safety belts. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over adherence to safety norms at construction sites in the city. They wanted strict action to be taken against the builder Adityaraj builder who has several projects in Chembur, Vikhroli, Bhandup and other eastern suburbs.

Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed strict action against the developer and contractor responsible for the negligent construction practices. She emphasised that a case of culpable homicide should be registered against those found accountable. Furthermore, she instructed the BMC and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to implement all necessary preventive measures to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future.

Mayor Visits Site and Hospital, Pledges Full Support

Tawde, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar, rushed to the accident site to assess the situation. She subsequently visited Rajawadi Hospital, where the injured workers are receiving treatment. During her visit, the Mayor interacted with the workers and their families, assuring them of full support from the civic authorities.

“It has been prima facie observed that there was serious negligence at the construction site. Such carelessness will not be tolerated under any circumstances. As per the law, workers must be provided with, and must use, all prescribed safety equipment. Additionally, all work at construction sites must be carried out under the direct supervision of qualified engineering personnel,” Tawde stated.

"Where was the site engineer at the time of the accident?” she questioned, stressing that this and several other aspects require thorough investigation. The Mayor emphasized that accountability will be fixed and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.

