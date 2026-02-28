Mumbai Launches Massive HPV Drive: 1.3 Lakh Adolescent Girls To Get Cervical Cancer Vaccine In Phased Rollout

In a major step toward preventing cervical cancer, 1,30,000 girls aged 14–15 years in Mumbai will be administered the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under a special immunization drive. | X @goachronicle

Mumbai: In a major step toward preventing cervical cancer, 1,30,000 girls aged 14–15 years in Mumbai will be administered the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under a special immunization drive. The first phase of the campaign will cover 24,936 students from schools run by the (BMC). Private and government-aided schools will be included in the subsequent phase.

Voluntary Vaccination with Parental Consent

The vaccination is voluntary, and parental consent is mandatory. So far, the state government has supplied 20,160 doses of the HPV vaccine to the civic body for the initial rollout.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign was officially launched on Saturday from by Prime Minister . In Maharashtra, the initiative was inaugurated by Public Health and Family Welfare Minister .

In Mumbai, the formal launch event was held at , where five 14-year-old girls received the HPV vaccine to mark the beginning of the campaign. Mumbai Mayor and Deputy Mayor were present at the event. Officials from the School Education Department and Women and Child Development Department are coordinating the implementation.

Authorities said 262 medical officers, 1,008 nurses, and 4,428 ASHA and health volunteers have been trained to ensure smooth execution of the drive.

Three-Month Special Drive Across 284 Health Facilities

The special drive will run for three months before being integrated into the routine immunization programme. Vaccination services will be available at 284 health facilities, including 236 civic health centres, 27 maternity homes, 16 general hospitals, and five medical colleges across the city.

Beneficiary registration and certificate issuance will be carried out digitally through the central government’s U-WIN portal, with registrations set to begin next week.

Dosage, Side Effects and Safety Protocols

Eligible girls will receive a single 0.5 ml dose of in the left arm. Minor side effects such as mild fever, headache, or swelling at the injection site may occur and typically subside within two to three days. Medical teams will be present at all centres to manage any adverse events. The vaccine will not be given in cases of severe illness or serious allergies.

Cervical cancer, caused by HPV infection, remains the second most common cancer among women in India. The has recommended inclusion of the HPV vaccine in national immunization programmes to reduce disease burden.

