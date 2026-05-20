Virar Citizens Protest Demolition Drive In Arnala; Police Block Lal Bawta March, Sit-in Held On Road | AI

Virar: On Monday, a large number of citizens took to the streets to protest against the demolition drive conducted by the Revenue Department against unauthorized constructions in the Arnala area. Under the leadership of the Lal Bawta (Red Flag) party, a protest march (Morcha) was organized heading toward the residence of MLA Rajan Naik. However, to prevent any law and order issues, the police intercepted the march near the Nala Macchi Market area. Angered by this, the protestors staged a Dharna (sit-in protest) right on the road.

Several Huts Razed, Families Left Homeless

The Revenue Department had recently taken action against houses built on government land in the western part of Virar Arnala. During this drive, several huts and structures were razed to the ground, leaving numerous families homeless. Coming right on the threshold of the monsoon season, this action has sparked intense anger among the local citizens. Allegations have also surfaced that this drive selectively targeted only certain houses under political pressure.

According to Sheru Wagh, a leader of the Lal Bawta party, MLA Rajan Naik had raised this issue during the legislative assembly's monsoon session, prompting the Revenue Department to act. However, instead of executing uniform action against all unauthorized constructions, only specific families were allegedly targeted.

Hundreds of Tribal Citizens Participated

The march had commenced on Monday morning from the Nirmal-Wagholi area, seeing participation from hundreds of tribal citizens and local residents. The protestors intended to confront MLA Rajan Naik at his residence. However, the police deployed heavy security in the Nala Macchi Market area and blocked the march from advancing further.

Once blocked by the police, the protestors sat down on the road to continue their agitation. They shouted slogans, expressing deep resentment against the administration and public representatives.

Protest leader Sheru Wagh alleged that tribal citizens are being held hostage through illegal demolition practices. He demanded that since the monsoon is just a few days away, the displaced families must be rehabilitated immediately. Furthermore, he insisted on an official inquiry into the demolition drive and strict action against those found guilty.

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