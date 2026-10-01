Virar Atmaram Patil Murder Case All 8 Accused Granted Bail Nearly 5 Months After Arrest | Representational Image

Vasai-Virar: The murder of Atmaram Patil in the Shirgaon area of Virar, which was allegedly linked to a dispute over a quarry, has taken a new turn. Police had arrested eight accused in connection with the case. However, nearly five months after their arrest, all eight accused have reportedly been granted bail by the court.

Eight arrested after murder

According to the report, the incident took place on May 11 in the Shirgaon area of Virar. Following the murder, police registered a case and arrested eight persons allegedly involved in the crime.

During the investigation, the police questioned the accused and collected evidence related to the case. The accused were subsequently produced before the court and remained in custody for several months.

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Court grants bail

The report states that the accused later approached the court seeking bail. After considering the arguments and the investigation-related material presented before it, the court granted bail to all eight accused.

The development has brought a new turn to the Atmaram Patil murder case, while further legal proceedings in the matter are expected to continue.

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