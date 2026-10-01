Panvel Municipal Corporation Marks Anniversary Across Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli & Panvel Ward Offices | File Pic

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) marked its anniversary on Thursday with programmes organised at all four ward committee offices in Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli and Panvel.

Programme held in Panvel

At Ward Committee D in Panvel, the programme was held in the presence of former leader of the house and municipal corporator Paresh Thakur. Assistant commissioner and ward officer Dr Rupali Mane presented an overview of the civic body's progress and its day-to-day functioning.

Women and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Mamta Mhatre, committee chairperson Ajay Bahira, municipal corporators and civic officials were present at the event.

Celebrations at Kamothe

At the Ward Committee C office in Kamothe, chairperson Ravindra Joshi and municipal members attended the anniversary programme. Joshi highlighted various development works underway in the ward and extended anniversary greetings to citizens. Visitors to the ward office were also welcomed with roses.

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Programmes in Kalamboli, Kharghar

A similar programme was organised at Ward Committee B in Kalamboli in the presence of chairperson Madhu Patil and municipal members. The gathering reviewed ongoing development works in the ward, while civic officials, employees and residents were present.

At the Ward Committee A office in Kharghar, the programme was held under the chairmanship of Ravindra Bhagat. Municipal members were briefed about development works underway in the ward and greetings were extended to citizens. Civic employees and visitors attending the programme were also welcomed with roses.

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