Virar Activist Atmaram Patil, 54, Brutally Murdered By Mining Mafia In Broad Daylight During Official Inspection | Representational Image

Virar: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the Palghar district, a 54-year-old activist was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Virar East on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Atmaram Patil, was allegedly killed by the mining mafia while he was assisting a government official with an inspection of illegal quarries.

Attack During Panchnama at Gadgapada Village

The attack occurred around 1:00 PM on Tuesday in the Gadgapada village area of Shirgaon, Virar East. Mr. Patil had accompanied the local Circle Officer, Prabhakar, to the site to conduct an official panchnama (assessment) of illegal stone crushing and quarrying operations.

According to reports, as the official process began, a mob of illegal miners and local associates intercepted them. The attackers reportedly Assaulted the Circle Officer, causing him serious injuries near his ear.

Iron Rods and Stone Used to Kill Activist

Brutally beat Atmaram Patil with iron rods. And Crushed his head with a stone, leading to his immediate death at the spot.

While the Circle Officer managed to escape the scene to save his life, Mr. Patil was trapped and lynched by the mob.

A 15-Year Battle Against the Mining Mafia, Atmaram Patil was a well-known local activist who had been fighting against illegal crusher machines and stone quarries in the Shirgaon area for over 15 years. He had filed multiple complaints and even a petition in court against the environmental degradation caused by these illegal activities.

His family revealed that this was not the first attempt on his life; he had survived two to three similar attacks in the past.

Allegations Against Mining Owners

The victim’s family has leveled serious allegations against the quarry owners. Speaking to the media, Atmaram’s son, Hemant Patil, explicitly named Bhalchandra Patil (a quarry owner) and his son, Mayur Patil, as the masterminds behind the murder.

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"My father was fighting a long-standing battle against the land and mining mafia. This murder is an act of revenge. They killed him because he refused to stop his crusade against their illegal businesses," Hemant Patil stated.

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and security has been beefed up in the Shirgaon area to prevent any further escalation. The condition of the Circle Officer is reported to be stable but he is currently under medical observation.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, raising questions about the safety of activists and government officials when confronting the powerful mining lobby in the region.

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