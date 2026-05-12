Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar Inaugurates Revamped Lawn Tennis Court At Shaheed Tukaram Omble Hall

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar inaugurates the renovated Lawn Tennis Court at Shaheed Tukaram Omble Hall in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 12: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar officially inaugurated the newly renovated Lawn Tennis Court at the Shaheed Tukaram Omble Badminton Hall premises today. The project was completed using specialised funds provided by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mayor highlights sports infrastructure commitment

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Pimpalolkar noted that the upgrade was initiated following consistent demand from government officials and public representatives who frequently use the facility.

"This modernised court is a testament to our commitment to world-class sports infrastructure. I urge our officers and citizens to make the most of this upgraded facility to maintain a healthy work-life balance," she stated.

The inauguration saw high-profile attendance, including Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, and Leader of Opposition Ashraf (Shanu) Pathan. Senior TMC officials, including Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi and Sports Deputy Commissioner Meenal Palande, were also present.

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Facility to support professional coaching

Beyond serving as a recreational hub for administrative staff, the facility will now host professional coaching batches for various age groups. Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale emphasised that the state-of-the-art court would be pivotal in nurturing local talent and fostering a robust sports culture within the rapidly developing city of Thane.

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