Thane Premier League 2026 Inaugurated: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Smashes Boundaries, Felicitates Ranji Stars At Dadoji Konddev Stadium

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Smashes Boundaries, Felicitates Ranji Stars At Dadoji Konddev Stadium |

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, known for his strategic maneuvers in the political arena, showcased his athletic side on Friday by hitting impressive boundaries during the inauguration of the Thane Premier League (TPL) 2026. The tournament, organized by the ‘Maharashtra Mazha Seva Sanstha’ in coordination with the Union Cricket Club and affiliated with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), is being held at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

The event marks the 14th edition of the TPL, a prestigious platform that has consistently provided local talent from Thane district with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a professional stage. During the opening ceremony, Deputy CM Shinde took to the pitch, delighting spectators with a series of fluent fours and sixes.

Honoring Local Talent

In a gesture to promote excellence in sports, the Deputy Chief Minister felicitated prominent Ranji Trophy players from Thane, including Chinmay Sutar, Sairaj Patil, and Akhil Herwadkar. The organizers also announced that the tournament would continue its tradition of supporting underprivileged yet talented athletes by distributing essential cricket kits.

Event Details

Duration: May 1 to May 8, 2026.

Key Attendees: The ceremony was graced by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, MCA Secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar, and tournament organizer Vikas Repale, among other dignitaries.

The TPL remains a highly anticipated fixture in the local sporting calendar, featuring seasoned cricketers from the IPL and Ranji circuits. Over the next week, Thane’s cricket enthusiasts can expect high-octane matches as the city’s finest compete for the coveted 'Deputy Chief Minister’s Trophy'.

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