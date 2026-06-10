Virar: 25-Year-Old Labourer Drowns In Lake Near RMC Plant After Suspected Drop In Blood Pressure | Representational Image

​Virar: A shocking and unfortunate incident has come to light from the Chandansar area of Virar East, where a 25-year-old youth drowned to death in a lake located near an RMC (Ready-Mix Concrete) plant. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

Rescue operation

​Upon receiving information about the incident, the Virar Police and personnel from the Phulpada Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. After nearly an hour of intensive rescue efforts, they succeeded in retrieving the youth's body from the lake.

​The deceased has been identified as Pushpendra Shaundhiya (25), a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was working as a laborer at an RMC cement plant in the Chandansar area. Pushpendra had been unwell for the past two days and had also received treatment at a local hospital late Monday night.

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Health background

​"According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that his blood pressure may have suddenly dropped on Tuesday morning, causing him to feel dizzy, lose his balance, and fall into the lake," said Senior Police Inspector L. M. Ture of the Virar Police Station.

​The Virar Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

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