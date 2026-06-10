Maharashtra To Establish CET Student Assistance Centres In Every District To Support Students During Admission Process

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: In a major initiative aimed at supporting students during the admission process, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has announced the establishment of CET Student Assistance Centres in every district of the state. The centres will provide students with accurate information and guidance regarding CET examinations, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), scholarships and higher education opportunities.

Meeting details

The announcement was made during a review meeting chaired by Patil at Mantralaya. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary B. Venugopal Reddy, State Common Entrance Test Cell Commissioner Dilip Sardesai, Director of Technical Education Dr. Vinod Mohitkar, Director of Higher Education Shailendra Deolankar and district-level coordinators through virtual mode.

Patil said the initiative has been launched to ensure that students receive reliable information and guidance related to admissions and educational opportunities within their own districts. The centres are expected to particularly benefit students from rural and remote areas by reducing the need to travel repeatedly to major cities for admission-related work.

Centre distribution

A total of 40 CET Student Assistance Centres will be established across Maharashtra’s 36 districts. Mumbai will have three centres, while Pune and Nagpur will each have two. Of the proposed centres, 26 have already been completed, six are in the final stages of readiness and the remaining eight will become operational soon.

The centres will serve as a one-stop support system for students by providing information on CET examinations, CAP rounds, eligibility criteria, admission schedules, scholarship schemes and application procedures. They will also help students resolve queries and grievances, offer career guidance and predictive counselling, and assist with course and institution selection based on students’ interests and qualifications.

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Services offered – admissions

In addition, the centres will provide technical support for online applications, fee payments, document uploads, hall ticket issues and CAP/CET portal-related problems. Students will also receive guidance on internships, employment opportunities and educational counselling.

Officials said the centres will coordinate with educational institutions, examination centres and the State CET Cell to ensure seamless communication and effective grievance redressal.

The CET Student Assistance Centres will officially begin providing services across the state from June 10, 2026, marking a significant step towards making higher education admissions more accessible, transparent and student-friendly.

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