Maharashtra Launches 'NariDrishti' Leadership Programme For Women Faculty In Higher Education | File Pic

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen women's leadership in higher education, the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA), Pune, has launched ‘NariDrishti: Nurturing Visionary Women Leaders for Transformation in Academia’, a special leadership development programme for women faculty members. The programme brochure was unveiled by Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil at Mantralaya on Monday.

Event attendees

The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department B. Venugopal Reddy, MSFDA Executive Director Dr. Shailendra Deolankar, Deputy Secretary Ashok Mande and Joint Director Archana Borade.

The residential programme will be held from June 15 to 19 at the MSFDA campus in Pune. It aims to equip women academicians with the vision, skills and confidence required to take on leadership roles in educational institutions. The initiative comes as Maharashtra continues the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and seeks to promote greater representation of women in academic administration and decision-making positions.

Expert mentors

Participants will interact with leading educationists, policymakers and women leaders from various fields. The distinguished panel of mentors included Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan, Chancellor of Deccan College Deemed University and former Vice-Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC); Prof. Shashikala Wanjari, Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA); Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University; Dr. Manali Kshirsagar, Vice-Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University; Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar of Symbiosis International University; Dr. Jyoti Jadhav of Shivaji University; IAS officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge; and IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute.

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Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that while women's participation in teaching, research and academic management has increased significantly, greater representation at senior leadership levels remains necessary. He added that the programme would help develop the institutional, administrative and academic leadership capabilities of women faculty members.

The academy will also conduct training programmes on Project-Based Learning, the integration of Artificial Intelligence and 21st-century skills in teaching, and Outcome-Based Education frameworks linked to NAAC and NBA accreditation processes. Officials said these initiatives are expected to enhance academic quality, innovation and institutional excellence across Maharashtra's higher education sector.

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