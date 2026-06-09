India Nuclear Energy Forum Concludes At IIT Bombay; Focus On 100 GWe Target By 2047 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The India Nuclear Energy Forum (INEF) 2026 concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after two days of deliberations focused on accelerating India's nuclear energy programme and achieving the national target of 100 GWe nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Participation

The forum brought together around 350 participants from over 180 organisations representing India and six other countries, including Denmark, France, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. Policymakers, industry leaders, regulators, researchers, startups and international experts participated in discussions on the future of nuclear energy in India.

The event was jointly organised by IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE), the Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub (GESH), ProSIM R&D Pvt. Ltd., and the India Energy Network. Discussions focused on nuclear energy development in the post-SHANTI Bill era.

Inaugural session

The inaugural session featured prominent figures from the nuclear and energy sectors, including former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Dr. Anil Kakodkar and former Atomic Energy Regulatory Board chairman D.K. Shukla.

Across 12 thematic sessions, delegates examined issues such as advanced reactor technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel supply, economics, human resource development, startup participation, industry-academia collaboration and international best practices.

Karandikar's address

Speaking at the valedictory session, NITI Aayog member Prof. Abhay Karandikar stressed the need for coordinated efforts among government agencies, industry, academia, regulators, financial institutions and international partners to realise India's nuclear ambitions.

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Dr. Anil Kakodkar highlighted concerns over future uranium resource constraints and potential supply-chain disruptions, advocating greater investment in thorium-based research and development. He cited China's long-term research efforts that have resulted in commercially operational SMRs.

IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare said the forum had created a unique platform for stakeholders to address opportunities and challenges in nuclear energy expansion and strengthen India's clean energy and energy security goals.

Recommendations emerging from the forum will be compiled and shared with relevant stakeholders to support India's long-term nuclear energy roadmap and the development of a safe, reliable and globally competitive nuclear energy ecosystem.

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