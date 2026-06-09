BEST Steps Up Monsoon Preparedness To Tackle Electrical Emergencies Across Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: With the monsoon intensifying across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has stepped up its preparedness to tackle electrical emergencies, including electric shocks, sparking incidents and power supply disruptions. BEST has deployed additional staff and activated round-the-clock response systems to ensure quicker resolution of consumer complaints during the rainy season.

Fuse Control Centres

As part of its monsoon action plan, BEST said nine Fuse Control Centres across its electricity distribution network are functioning 24x7 to address power-related complaints. Consumers reporting outages have been advised to keep their Consumer Number or Meter Number handy to help officials restore supply faster. Power outage complaints can also be registered through the MiBest mobile application using a registered mobile number.

BEST officials said heavy rainfall, waterlogging and traffic congestion could occasionally delay restoration work, but teams have been placed on alert to respond to emergencies. The undertaking has urged residents to take extra precautions during the monsoon by protecting meter cabins from rainwater, getting electrical wiring inspected by licensed contractors and installing Earth Leakage Circuit Breakers (ELCBs).

Response delays

The utility has also advised citizens to immediately switch off the main power supply if water enters electrical installations and avoid touching electrical equipment, meters, streetlight poles or distribution pillars with wet hands. Any instance of sparking, electric current leakage or fire hazards should be reported to the nearest Fuse Control Centre without delay.

BEST further said electricity supply may be temporarily suspended in flooded or severely waterlogged areas to prevent accidents and protect the power network. Officials stressed that following basic electrical safety measures can significantly reduce the risk of monsoon-related accidents and help ensure public safety.

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