Maharashtra Clears ₹500 Crore First Instalment For BEST Retired Employees' Long-Pending Dues | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major relief for thousands of retired employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, the Maharashtra government has cleared the release of the first instalment of ₹500 crore towards their long-pending dues. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at following sustained efforts by BJP MLC Prasad Lad and the Shramik Utkarsh Sabha.

Meeting details

The issue of unpaid retirement benefits has been a long-standing concern for former BEST employees, many of whom have been waiting for years to receive their rightful dues. The release of the first tranche is expected to bring significant financial relief to thousands of pensioners and retired staff members facing hardship due to delayed payments.

Prasad Lad, who has been consistently raising the issue with the state government and BEST administration, said employee welfare must remain a priority alongside efforts to revive the financially stressed transport undertaking. “The revival of BEST is not only about restoring an institution but also about honouring the employees who dedicated their lives to its service. The government is working with sensitivity to ensure justice for retired employees,” Lad said.

Relief expected

According to officials, the meeting also reviewed BEST’s financial restructuring plans, service improvement measures, employee-related concerns and the organisation’s future development roadmap. The government assured that steps would be taken to facilitate payment of the remaining dues in phases.

The decision is being seen as an important step towards resolving one of the most pressing issues faced by retired BEST employees. Employee representatives have welcomed the move, saying it offers hope to thousands of former workers who have been seeking settlement of their retirement benefits for several years.

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