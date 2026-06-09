Ganeshotsav 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Begins Preparations For 93rd Edition With Traditional Muhurta Pujan

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal performs the traditional Ganesh Muhurta Pujan, marking the start of preparations for the 93rd Ganeshotsav | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: Preparations for the 93rd edition of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav commenced on Tuesday with the traditional Ganesh Muhurta Pujan ceremony conducted at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Patel.

Festival dates announced

According to the Mandal, this year's festival will be celebrated from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026, to Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, 2026. The annual religious observance marks the formal beginning of preparations for Mumbai's most visited Ganesh festival.

Muhurta Pujan ceremony

The Shree Ganesh Muhurta Pujan was performed at 5 a.m. on June 9 by the Mandal's President, Balasaheb Sudam Kamble. As part of the ceremony, prayers were offered seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha for the successful organisation of the forthcoming festival.

On the occasion, the Mandal also performed the traditional worship of its receipt books, an important ritual symbolising the commencement of fundraising and administrative activities associated with the Ganeshotsav. The ceremony was conducted under the auspices of the Mandal's Treasurer, Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi.

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Significance of Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai's most prominent and revered Ganesh idols, drawing millions of devotees from across India and abroad during the 11-day festival each year. The Muhurta Pujan is regarded as a significant milestone in the festival calendar, officially signalling the start of preparations for one of the city's largest religious celebrations.

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