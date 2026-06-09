Lalbaugcha Raja 2026: Shree Ganesh Muhurat Pujan Of One Of Mumbai's Most Revered Ganeshas Performed With Great Enthusiasm - PHOTOS

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026: Shree Ganesh Muhurat Pujan Of One Of Mumbai's Most Revered Ganeshas Held With Great Enthusiasm - PHOTOS |

Mumbai: Mumbai's iconic and highly revered Lalbaugcha Raja, known as a wish-fulfilling deity for millions of devotees, has officially begun preparations for the 2026 Ganeshotsav. The ceremonial 'Shree Ganesh Muhurat Pujan' was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, with traditional rituals and devotional fervour.

Muhurta Pujan Rituals Performed Early Morning

As per tradition, the auspicious ritual was performed at 5 am by the Mandal's President, Balasaheb Kamble. On the occasion, the receipt books of the Ganeshotsav mandal were also ceremonially worshipped by Treasurer Mangesh Dalvi, marking the formal commencement of preparations for the grand festival.

The Muhurat Pujan signifies the official beginning of Lalbaugcha Raja's preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav, one of Mumbai's most celebrated and widely attended religious festivals.

When Will Ganeshotsav Be Celebrated This Year?

This year, the Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 14, 2026, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, until September 25, 2026, on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ahead of the main festivities, the much-awaited 'Pratham Darshan Sohala' (First Look) is also expected to remain a major attraction for devotees. Every year, lakhs of devotees from across India travel to Mumbai for a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja, whether through the Mukh Darshan queue or by seeking blessings at the deity's feet.

With the completion of the Muhurat Pujan, preparations for the 2026 edition of Lalbaugcha Raja have now officially begun, setting the stage for another grand and spiritually significant Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.

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