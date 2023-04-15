 Virar: 2 electrocuted, 5 injured during celebrations on eve of Ambedkar Jayanti; shocking video surfaces
The incident occurred late at night on Thursday after a procession, which was taken out on the eve of the 132nd birth anniversary of the chief architect of India's Constitution, concluded.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Virar: Two persons died of electrocution and five others were injured after an iron flag pole mounted on a vehicle came in contact with an electric transformer at Virar town in Palghar district during celebrations held on the eve of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, police said on Friday.

3 among 5 injured are in critical condition

The condition of three of the five injured is serious and they have been shifted to a hospital in Mumbai, a senior official of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

"A procession was taken out in Kargil Nagar locality in Virar to mark Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Around 10.30 pm, when the procession concluded and its participants were winding up, one of their vehicles developed a snag. As some of them started pushing it, an iron flag pole mounted on the vehicle came in contact with a roadside electric transformer. While two persons died on the spot, five others suffered injuries," he said.

An injured eyewitness, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, told reporters that some participants and banjo players were present when the incident occurred. "Commotion prevailed at the spot and for some time nobody could understand what exactly happened," he said.

Deceased have been identified

The deceased were identified as Roopesh Surve, 23, and Sumit Sood, 30, the police said, adding that their bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered an accidental death report in this connection and a probe is on, the official said.

