 Viral Video: Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Passengers Rush To Board Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express
According to sources, incident took place around 2:45 am when passengers rushed to board the unreserved 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express while it was moving into platform number 1 from Bandra Terminus yard.

Updated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:53 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 Critical Among 9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Large Crowd Gathers To Board Gorakhpur Express; Terrifying Visuals Surface |

A video capturing the chaotic stampede at Bandra Terminus on Sunday morning went viral, showing a large crowd attempting to board a moving train to return to their native places for Diwali and Chhath.

According to Western Railway (WR), passengers were trying to board the train even before it came to a complete halt. Although the train was scheduled to depart at 5:10 a.m., trains are typically placed on the platform well in advance for passenger convenience.

In this case, the train was positioned on the platform as early as 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, highlighting the challenges of managing large crowds during the festive season.

According to sources, incident took place around 2:45 am when passengers rushed to board the unreserved 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express while it was moving into platform number 1 from Bandra Terminus yard.

While scheduled departure of the 22-coach train was at 5:10am, officials said during such festival rush passengers often scurry to occupy seats as quickly as possible since there is no reservation.

Videos that flooded social media since morning showed people running and shouting, and some passengers injured and bloodied.

article-image

One video showed a man with blood oozing out of his wounds, while another injured passenger lay next to him. Shockingly, several people were seen boarding the compartment even as a passenger with a leg injury lay by the door.

Another video doing the rounds of social media showed a Railway Protection Force constable carrying an injured passenger on his shoulder, while another personnel was seen ferrying a passenger to the hospital in a makeshift cloth stretcher.

Amid the chaos, local residents and those present on other platforms were also seen in several videos helping the injured persons.

