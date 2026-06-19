Viral Video Shows People Sleeping On Mumbai's Versova Beach To Beat Scorching Heat

ANI

Mumbai: It's almost July and the scorching heat continues to trouble Mumbaikars, with very few signs of rain bringing relief. Amid the intense heat, people were spotted sleeping on the shores of Versova beach to beat the heat.

People seek relief

The clips, shot in daylight and viral on social media, showed hundreds of people, including men, women and children, lounging on mats spread across the beach area, converting the space into a temporary resting area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We sleep on the beach everyday to escape the intense heat," a slum dweller said speaking to news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A similar video from the same location had surfaced earlier in the month, showing a large number of people sleeping on the sand late at night.

The clip comes just days after a similar situation was reported from Bhayandar East, near Mumbai, where migrant workers were found sleeping in the open at the Anand Dighe Ground in Bhayandar East.

MNS inspection at ground

Office-bearers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by City President Sandeep Rane, had conducted an inspection at the ground after noticing a large number of people spending their nights there. During interactions with the individuals present, party leaders learnt that most of them were residents of the nearby Indira Nagar locality.

Residents cite unbearable heat

The residents reportedly explained that they were sleeping at the ground because the heat inside their tin-roof houses had become unbearable. With temperatures remaining high even during the night, many preferred to rest in open areas where they could get some relief from the oppressive conditions.

Police verification sought

After the visit, Rane stated that the party would submit a letter to the local police seeking verification of the people sleeping at the ground. According to him, the move was intended to ensure that no anti-social elements or individuals with criminal backgrounds were taking shelter among the residents.