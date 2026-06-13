Mumbai Viral Video: Hundreds Spotted Sleeping At Versova Beach To Escape Relentless Heat - WATCH | Mumbaiculture.in

Mumbai: Mumbai is witnessing a striking consequence of the prolonged spell of hot and humid weather, with several residents now choosing to spend their nights in open spaces to escape the unbearable heat inside their homes. After similar scenes were reported from Mira-Bhayandar, visuals have now surfaced from Versova Beach showing a large number of people sleeping on the sand late at night, highlighting the growing discomfort caused by the city's weather conditions.

According to a video shared by Mumbaiculture.in, hundreds of people, including men, women and children, were seen resting on mats spread across the beach. The visuals show groups of families occupying portions of the shoreline, turning the popular beach into a temporary sleeping space during the night hours.

As per the caption accompanying the video, the people gathered at the beach to seek relief from the intense heat that Mumbai has been experiencing over the past two months. The video suggests that for many residents, remaining indoors during the night has become increasingly difficult due to the high temperatures and humidity levels.

What stands out in the visuals is the sheer number of people present. Rather than a handful of individuals, entire groups of families can be seen sleeping in the open. The scene reflects the extent to which the heat has affected daily life, prompting residents to look for cooler outdoor spaces where they can spend the night comfortably.

The development comes just days after a similar situation was reported from Mira-Bhayandar, where migrant workers were found sleeping in the open at the late Anand Dighe Ground in Bhayandar East.

Office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by City President Sandeep Rane, had conducted an inspection at the ground after noticing a large number of people spending their nights there. During interactions with the individuals present, party leaders learnt that most of them were residents of the nearby Indira Nagar locality.

The residents reportedly explained that they were sleeping at the ground because the heat inside their tin-roof houses had become unbearable. With temperatures remaining high even during the night, many preferred to rest in open areas where they could get some relief from the oppressive conditions.

Following the visit, Sandeep Rane stated that the party would submit a letter to the local police seeking verification of the people sleeping at the ground. According to him, the move was intended to ensure that no anti-social elements or individuals with criminal backgrounds were taking shelter among the residents.

The scenes from both Bhayandar and Versova point towards a broader issue faced by many citizens during the ongoing spell of extreme weather. While the immediate reason cited by residents remains the intense heat and lack of ventilation inside their homes, the visuals have also triggered discussions about living conditions in densely populated parts of the city.

As Mumbai continues to grapple with high temperatures and humid nights, the sight of families choosing beaches and open grounds over their homes underscores the challenges being faced by sections of the population seeking relief from the weather.

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