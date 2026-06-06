'Ghar Pe Bahut Garmi Lagta Hai': Migrant Labours Sleep On Open Ground In Mumbai's Bhayandar East To Escape Heat | VIDEO

A video circulating on social media has sparked discussion about the living conditions of migrant workers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @dk_bhai_gupta_mumbai, shows several men sleeping on an open ground in Bhayandar East, using plastic sack bags as bedding and without blankets.

The video captures rows of workers resting outdoors during the night. Curious about their situation, the person filming wakes one of the men and asks why they are sleeping in the open instead of at home.

“Ghar pe bahaut garmi hoti hai”

Responding to the question, the worker explained that the heat inside their accommodation had become unbearable.

"Ghar pe bahaut garmi hoti hai toh yaha sote hai." He added that sleeping on the open ground provides better comfort and rest than staying indoors during the current heatwave conditions. According to him, the group has been sleeping there for around one and a half months.

The worker said that they follow a routine where they wake up around 4 am, return home to bathe and eat, and then leave for work.

Construction workers struggling in Mumbai

During the conversation, the man revealed that he works in the construction sector. When asked about his earnings, he said he receives a monthly salary of ₹18,000.

He also shared that he is originally from Uttar Pradesh and spoke about the challenges of earning a livelihood while living in Mumbai.

"Paise kamana aur Mumbai mein rehna bahaut mushkil hai," he indicated during the interaction, highlighting the financial pressures faced by many migrant labourers working in the city.

The video has drawn attention to the realities faced by workers who often live in cramped accommodations and seek relief from extreme temperatures wherever they can find it.

Netizens react

The video generated mixed reactions online, with some users expressing sympathy and others criticising the workers.

One user commented, "Bhiharis... Apane gao jake ghar pe so jao.... Yahan kyou aise khule me soke garden kharab kar rhe ho.... Do paise kam kawao lekin gharpe raho."

Another wrote, "Mumbai mein rahana itna aasan nahin Hai kam karke bahut bhada hai bahut hi Sara Hai Kahan rahenge aadami Bal bacche ke dekhega ki kamaega ki khaega ki Bal bacche ko dekhega."

A third user said, "Ye sab aake Mumbai ganda kar rahe hai. Inko wapas bhejo."

The video continues to fuel debate about migration, housing affordability and the living conditions of low-income workers in India’s financial capital.