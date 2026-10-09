Viral VIDEO: Man Identifying Himself As 'Boss' Abuses, Threatens Person In Mira-Bhayandar; Cop Seen Nearby Yet Doesn't Act | Screengrab/Instagram

Mumbai: A viral video purportedly from Uttan in Mira-Bhayandar near Mumbai shows a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol hurling abuses and threatening another individual in public, with a police personnel and a police jeep visible nearby.

The man, who identifies himself as 'Abrar Bhai' in the clip, is also heard using abusive language against the person recording the incident, prompting questions on social media over the alleged lack of police intervention.

Viral Video Shows Abuse, Threats By Allegedly Drunk Man

The video was shared on Instagram by the page Sakal Hindu Samaj Malad and had garnered over one lakh views at the time of writing. The caption claims the incident took place in Uttan, under the jurisdiction of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police and alleges that the man threatened members of the Hindu community and abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the footage, the man can be heard repeatedly using derogatory language towards the person recording him. He also introduces himself as 'Abrar Bhai' and claims that people call him a 'boss'. The person recording the incident continues filming while questioning the apparent lack of action despite the police presence.

“This man is abusing me in such an obscene manner in front of the police. The police personnel and their vehicle are right here, yet he is speaking to me like this,” the person recording the video says, calling for action against the man.

The person further alleges that the incident followed a police raid over purported illegal activities and claims the man was behaving aggressively in response to the action. However, the circumstances leading to the confrontation could not be independently established from the video.

Video Sparks Outrage, Police Yet To Take Action

The Instagram post also makes claims about the demographic composition of the area and alleges that the man was threatening Hindus. These claims, along with the allegations surrounding the incident, have not been independently verified. The video has sparked reactions online, with users questioning the police response after seeing a uniformed personnel and a police vehicle in the footage.

However, the exact time and location of the incident have not been independently verified by The Free Press Journal. There were no confirmed reports of action against the man at the time of writing and an official statement from the MBVV police was awaited.

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