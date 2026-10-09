Mumbai: Sakinaka Police Book Father For Allowing 15-Year-Old Son To Ride Motorcycle Without Licence

Police stopped the minor on Saki Vihar Road after allegedly spotting him riding the motorcycle rashly and at high speed | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The Sakinaka police have filed an FIR against a 42-year-old businessman for allowing his 15-year-old son to ride a motorcycle despite knowing that the minor was not eligible for a driving licence.

Minor Spotted Riding Motorcycle

On Wednesday, the police, patrolling Sakinaka, Andheri East, spotted the boy allegedly riding rashly and at high speed on Saki Vihar Road at 11.55 am.

The police stopped the rider and found he was 15 and had no licence. They contacted his father, Sarfraj Kadari, who knew his son was a minor but allowed him to use the motorcycle. Kadari was subsequently booked for rash driving or riding on a public way and under other relevant Motor Vehicles Act provisions.

Similar Case In Bandra

This follows Bandra police booking Altaf M Siddiqui Hingora of Chinchbunder, Dongri, for allegedly allowing his 17-year-old son to ride a scooter registered in his name.

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On September 20, constable Sangita Patil spotted the minor riding a scooter at Mehboob Circle, Bandra West, with a minor pillion. Hingora was booked under Sections 180 and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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