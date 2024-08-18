Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm

Screengrab of the viral video | X

In a recent video which has surfaced on social media, a drunken man is seen abusing an on-duty Mumbai police personnel. However, the netizens are applauding the police personnel for keeping the peace and handling the situation calmly.

The incident is said to have taken place in Lokhandwala Andheri West on the evening of August 15, when a car hit a motorcycle. The people nearby called the Mumbai police but the car driver started pushing and abusing the policeman.

Last night (15th August) near Lokhandwala Andheri West, mumbai.

This drunk guy hit a motorcycle and when people called for police, this guy started pushing and abusing the on duty police officer. @MumbaiPolice please take necessary action.

Such people are a threat to society pic.twitter.com/kn2UV0yh2L — Sahil Jakhar (@sahiljakhar999) August 16, 2024

The video was posted on X by a user named Sahil Jakhar. In the video, it is audible that the man is using several curse words (in the Hindi language) at the policeman and threatening the policeman to face repercussions if any actions are taken against him. The man also claims that 'his father is a DSP'.

Hats off that the policeman did not lose his cool on the verbal abuses and intimidation. Hope @MumbaiPolice has taken appropriate action — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) August 17, 2024

The video also shows the commuters requesting to clear the road, however, the man in the rage of anger is not allowing anyone to speak. Despite the utterly rude behaviour and insult, the policeman seems to be calm and the neitizens are appreciating the policeman.

Meanwhile, in another incident of a brawl with Mumbai police personnel on August 15, an Ola driver was allegedly physically assaulted by a constable while waiting for a passenger near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The driver claimed that when he was waiting for the passengers, the policeman told him to move his cab ahead and later started assaulting him.

The video of the incident had also gone viral on social media. The Mumbai police said that they are investigating the matter.