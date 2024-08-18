 Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
A video has surfaced on the internet where a drunken man is seen abusing an on-duty policeman in Lokhandwala, Andheri West in Mumbai. The netizens are applauding the Mumbai police personnel for not reacting to the slang language and handling the situation calmly.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the viral video | X

In a recent video which has surfaced on social media, a drunken man is seen abusing an on-duty Mumbai police personnel. However, the netizens are applauding the police personnel for keeping the peace and handling the situation calmly.

The incident is said to have taken place in Lokhandwala Andheri West on the evening of August 15, when a car hit a motorcycle. The people nearby called the Mumbai police but the car driver started pushing and abusing the policeman.

The video was posted on X by a user named Sahil Jakhar. In the video, it is audible that the man is using several curse words (in the Hindi language) at the policeman and threatening the policeman to face repercussions if any actions are taken against him. The man also claims that 'his father is a DSP'.

The video also shows the commuters requesting to clear the road, however, the man in the rage of anger is not allowing anyone to speak. Despite the utterly rude behaviour and insult, the policeman seems to be calm and the neitizens are appreciating the policeman.

Mumbai Shocker: Ola Driver Beaten Up By Cop Near CSMT
article-image

Meanwhile, in another incident of a brawl with Mumbai police personnel on August 15, an Ola driver was allegedly physically assaulted by a constable while waiting for a passenger near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The driver claimed that when he was waiting for the passengers, the policeman told him to move his cab ahead and later started assaulting him.

The video of the incident had also gone viral on social media. The Mumbai police said that they are investigating the matter.

