Viral letter claims former Pimpri Chinchwad CP Krushna Prakash extorted Rs 200 cr, he reacts

Pimpri Chinhwad's former Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash has reacted to a viral letter which claimed that the IPS officer extorted Rs 200 crore during his tenure in the twin city.

Speaking to Loksatta, he said that the letter is fake and is a part of the conspiracy against him. The letter has the name of API Ashok Dongre and the official has also submitted a complaint to Pimpri Chinchwad's Police Commissionerate regarding the misuse of his name.

Recently, in a reshuffle of senior IPS officers in the state, Pimpri Chinhwad's Commissioner Krishna Prakash of Police was transferred and Ankush Shinde was appointed as the new city police chief.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting British national at Bandra club

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:48 PM IST