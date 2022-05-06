Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting British national at Bandra club

Mumbai Police have arrested a 35 year-old-man for allegedly molesting a British national at a club in the Bandra area.
A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 and 509 IPC.
Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
