Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting British national at Bandra club

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting British national at Bandra club

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Representative Image | Unsplash
Mumbai Police have arrested a 35 year-old-man for allegedly molesting a British national at a club in the Bandra area.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 and 509 IPC.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:04 AM IST