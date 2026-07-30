Viral Atal Setu Bike Ride Triggers FIR; Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt For Rider Who Defied Two-Wheeler Ban |

Mumbai: A biker who flouted traffic regulations by riding on Atal Setu, where two-wheelers are prohibited, has been booked after a video of the ride went viral. The Sewri Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified rider for endangering public safety and launched a manhunt.

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The viral video shows the biker with a pillion rider speeding across Atal Setu. After the video came to the police’s notice, they contacted the person who had uploaded the footage and began an investigation.

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The probe revealed that the biker’s front number plate was broken, while the rear registration plate had been deliberately covered. Police also checked records at the Navi Mumbai-side toll plaza but found no evidence of the bike exiting the bridge. Investigators suspect the rider may have turned back towards the Mumbai entry point instead.

Authorities are scanning CCTV footage from Atal Setu and surrounding areas to identify the route taken by the biker.