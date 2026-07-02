Virag Madhumalati Launches Bhakti Ka Mahasagar With 1,107 Devotional Songs, His 9th World Record |

Navi Mumbai: The grand launch of Bhakti Ka Mahasagar, a unique devotional book by renowned singer, artist, author, director, social activist, and multiple world record holder Virag Madhumalati, was held today at Shikhara Hotel, Sanpada, in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

The book, comprising 1,107 original devotional songs dedicated to Lord Bhairav, was officially unveiled by Padma Shri Anup Jalota, India’s celebrated Bhajan Samrat and Shri Meghraj Raje Bhosle, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal. The event was also graced by Mrs. Vandana Wankhade, Shri Motilal Jain, Shri Arjun Singhvi (Former Chairman, Navi Mumbai Education), and Shri Nilesh Somani.

Virag Madhumalati has been officially recognised by the World Records Book of India for writing the maximum number of original devotional songs (1,107) in one year, earning him his 9th World Record.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri Anup Jalota said, “By composing 1,107 devotional songs dedicated to Lord Bhairav, Virag Madhumalati has made an extraordinary contribution to devotion, faith, and literature. Bhakti Ka Mahasagar will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for devotees across the country.”

Shri Meghraj Raje Bhosle remarked, “Virag Madhumalati’s world record is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation. Through art, devotion, and literature, he has set an inspiring example for society.”

Shri Ashok Mehra of the Shikhara Group congratulated Virag Madhumalati on this remarkable achievement and stated that the group would continue to extend its support towards meaningful social and cultural initiatives.

Expressing his gratitude, Virag Madhumalati said, “This book is not merely a publication for me; it is an offering of devotion at the feet of Lord Bhairav. This honour does not belong to me alone—it belongs to every devotee whose faith inspired me to complete this spiritual journey.”

During the event, members of the media interacted with Virag Madhumalati to learn about his inspiring journey and the vision behind this historic world record. The gathering concluded with heartfelt congratulations from the dignitaries and guests, who wished him continued success in his future endeavours.

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