'Over 12,000 MSME Closures 'Partially True', Admits Minister Uday Samant In Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant | Sourced

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday acknowledged in the Legislative Assembly that reports of over 12,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) shutting down in the state over the last four years were "partially true", while asserting that the government has initiated measures to revive affected units.

Question Raised

Samant was responding to a question raised by BJP MLA and former Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who sought clarification on reports that more than 12,000 small industrial units had ceased operations due to the economic slowdown, post-COVID-19 challenges and rising fuel and electricity costs.

In a written reply, the minister said the government had received information indicating that several MSMEs had indeed closed during the period. However, he maintained that the claim regarding the extent of closures was only partially correct.

Reasons for Closures

Samant attributed the difficulties faced by the MSME sector to multiple factors, including the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating input costs and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global trade and supply chains.

The minister said the state government has taken proactive steps to support struggling enterprises under the Industrial Policy announced in December 2025. The policy includes a range of measures aimed at reviving closed industrial units, promoting fresh investments and improving the business environment for small and medium enterprises.

He further informed the House that the government is extending various incentives and financial support to industries as part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, generate employment and boost industrial growth across Maharashtra.

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