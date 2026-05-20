Violent Clash At Mira-Bhayandar Petrol Pump Over CNG Queue; Several Injured, Video Goes Viral | file photo

Mira-Bhayandar: Amidst an ongoing shortage of diesel and CNG, long queues of citizens have become a common sight at fuel stations across several areas. This scarcity has led to rising tensions, with arguments frequently breaking out among motorists. In a shocking escalation of this frustration, a violent clash erupted at a petrol pump in Mira-Bhayandar over fueling priority. A video of the entire incident has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Mahanagar CNG Petrol Pump located on Mira-Bhayandar Road. The viral video captures three individuals locked in a fierce physical altercation.

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According to sources, a massive queue of vehicles had formed at the station waiting for CNG. Tension flared when one driver allegedly bypassed the queue and abruptly forced his vehicle ahead of others. What began as a heated verbal argument quickly spiraled out of control, turning into a full-blown fistfight. Several individuals reportedly sustained injuries during the ruckus.

Following the brawl, both parties approached the Mira Road Police Station. The police have recorded statements from both sides and have initiated an investigation. Officials stated that they are currently scanning the CCTV footage of the petrol pump to ascertain the exact sequence of events, and the process of registering a formal case against those involved is underway.