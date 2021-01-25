Vintage cars rally in Thane

Thane: Around 40 vintage and classic cars will be put on show following a rally of these old cars in Thane on Tuesday. "The old models of cars from 19th century will includes Lamborghini, Ford, Bentley, Ferrari and so on.

The rally has been arranged from different routes in Thane on January 26 at around 11:00 am. Taking advantage of the crowd gathering to have a glimpse of these vintage cars, an awareness programme about the road safety and traffic rules will also be undertaken by the Thane traffic department," said a traffic official from Thane.

"About 40 vintage cars will be part of the rally, along with 30 super cars and motorbikes," added official. The rally starting from Shastri Nagar, Upavan, Hiranandani, Majiwada junction and will culminate at Cadbury junction in Thane.