Govt announces new registration norms for vintage cars across country

New Delhi: The Centre has said it intends to formalise the registration process of the vintage motor vehicles, and has sought public comments for proposed rules regarding this.

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said it has invited public comments for proposed rules on registering vintage vehicles. The draft rules define vintage motor vehicles as all those vehicles that are two-wheelers and four-wheelers and are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicle).

There is a curb in the definition - no substantial overhaul of the vehicle which includes modification in chassis or body shell, and/or engine. All applications for registration must be applied on 'PARIVAHAN' portal, says the statement.

Further, states will form a committee that will inspect a vehicle and declare whether the vehicle is fit for registration under a vintage motor vehicle or not. "If approved, a 10-digit alphanumeric number will be assigned to the respective vintage vehicle. This registration shall be valid for 10 years," the statement said.

The format for the registration mark will be 'XX VA YY ****', where VA stands for vintage, XX will be the state code, YY will be a two-letter series and '****' is a number from 0001 to 9999 allotted by state registering authority, it added.