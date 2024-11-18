 Vile Parle, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will Parag Alavani Score A Hat-Trick?
Vile Parle, Maharashtra Election 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party's Parag Alavani has represented Vile Parle for two consecutive terms since 2009 assembly elections. This time around, he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sandeep Naik. Will Alavani score a hat-trick or is there an upset in the offing?

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: BJP's Parag Alavani has been securing victory in Vile Parle since 2009 elections. | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT). Vile Parle Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Vile Parle assembly constituency falls in Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Vile Parle assembly constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 167, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Vile Parle, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by BJP's Parag Alavani.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Parag Alavani defeated Congress' Jayanti Siroya by 58,427 votes. Alavani got 84991 votes while Siroya got 26564 votes.

Parag Alavani, has been representing the constituency since 2014.

Vile Parle Legislative Assembly Constituency:

As per Election Commission of India, there are 2,753,25 voters in Vile Parle constituency.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling disposition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

