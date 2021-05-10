Vile Parle blood donation camp: Cops organise drive to help collect 648 bags of blood

Mumbai, May 10: In a blood donation camp organised by Vile Parle Police, 648 bags of blood were collected. The drive was organised on Sunday along with local 32 Non-Political Organization at Utkarsh Seva Mandal Hall in Vile Parle (E). People responded positively and a large number of residents, particularly youth came forward and donated their blood.
In the light of the massive vaccination drive for Covid-19 for people of 18-45 age group, there could be a shortage of blood at the blood banks. To ensure that there is a sufficient supply of blood, the blood donation camp was set up. There was a decent turnout of people, who had booked slots of blood donation online. The camp that was active from 8 am to 5 pm, abided by the Covid-rules and managed to collect 648 bags of blood in just nine hours.
While 150 women participated in the blood donation drive, the youths constituted over 550 donors. Along with celebrities, people from all walks of life, including police personnel and their families donated blood and did their bid of social service in such difficult times. In one case, a delivery person associated with a food aggregator app was on his way to deliver a package, when he saw the blood donation camp and walked in to do his bid.
Similarly, a number of passersby participated and helped the police to make the blood donation drive a success. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the blood donation camp and applauded the donors for their high spirits.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)