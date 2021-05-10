Vile Parle blood donation camp: Cops organise drive to help collect 648 bags of blood

Mumbai, May 10: In a blood donation camp organised by Vile Parle Police, 648 bags of blood were collected. The drive was organised on Sunday along with local 32 Non-Political Organization at Utkarsh Seva Mandal Hall in Vile Parle (E). People responded positively and a large number of residents, particularly youth came forward and donated their blood.

In the light of the massive vaccination drive for Covid-19 for people of 18-45 age group, there could be a shortage of blood at the blood banks. To ensure that there is a sufficient supply of blood, the blood donation camp was set up. There was a decent turnout of people, who had booked slots of blood donation online. The camp that was active from 8 am to 5 pm, abided by the Covid-rules and managed to collect 648 bags of blood in just nine hours.