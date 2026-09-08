Vikhroli Teen Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment At Matrimonial Home; Surat Man, Parents Booked | AI

Mumbai: The Parksite police have registered an FIR against a Surat-based man, Nihal Vairagi, and his parents on charges including abduction and abetment of suicide following the death of a 17-year-old girl, who allegedly took the extreme step after facing mental and physical harassment at her matrimonial home.

Girl Met Man Through Instagram

According to the FIR, the victim had left her family home in Parksite, Vikhroli West, in June 2026 without informing anyone. While her family was searching for her, she contacted her 20-year-old elder sister over the phone in July and reportedly told her that she had met Nihal Vairagi, a resident of Surat, through Instagram. The two subsequently developed a relationship, following which she allegedly left Mumbai with him without informing her family.

The girl reportedly told her sister that she and Vairagi had undergone a purported Vedic marriage at a temple in Surat. She then stayed with him and his parents at their residence in Surat.

Family Alleges Harassment At Home

According to the police, the girl had alleged that Vairagi and his parents frequently harassed her, accusing her of not doing household work. She also reportedly said that they repeatedly asked her to leave the house and subjected her to mental harassment.

The girl's elder sister told the police that the deceased had not shown the family any documents relating to the alleged marriage. Hence, the family was not certain whether the two had legally married.

Girl Returned To Mumbai Before Death

On September 5, at around 4 pm, the girl returned to her maternal home in Vikhroli. When her elder sister asked her what had happened, she allegedly narrated an incident from Surat.

According to her account, on the night of September 4, she and Vairagi had been out in Surat through the night on the occasion of Janmashtami. They returned home the following morning, after which Vairagi went to sleep. His parents allegedly questioned the girl about where the couple had been all night and picked a quarrel with her before asking her to leave the house.

When she reportedly informed Vairagi about the incident, he allegedly told her that she would have to abide by his parents' wishes and, if she was unable to do so, she should leave.

Distressed by the alleged harassment, the girl returned to her parental home in Mumbai. On September 6, at around 2 pm, while she was alone at home, she allegedly died by suicide.

Her sister and relatives immediately rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead before admission.

The Parksite police have registered a case against Vairagi and his parents under relevant provisions of law, including those pertaining to abduction and abetment of suicide. Further investigation is underway.

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