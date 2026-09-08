Mumbai Coastal Road Speeding Case: Police Book Drivers Of 6 Cars After Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns | AI

Mumbai: The Marine Drive Police have registered a case against the unidentified drivers of six to seven cars for allegedly driving at high speed and in a reckless manner on the South Bound stretch of the Coastal Road near Marine Drive, endangering their own lives as well as those of other motorists.

Social Media Video Triggers Action

The police action came after Mumbaikar Sana Khan recorded a video of the cars allegedly being driven at dangerous speeds and posted it on social media, following which the police took cognisance of the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.15 pm on September 3, 2026, on the South Bound carriageway of the Coastal Road near Marine Drive. The complaint was filed by Satish Nivrutti Sangle (42), a police constable attached to Marine Drive Police Station.

Cars Allegedly Driven Recklessly

As per the complaint, six to seven cars, including vehicles in yellow, red and other colours, were allegedly being driven at excessive speed and without following traffic discipline. Their manner of driving posed a serious risk to themselves and other road users.

Based on the complaint, the Marine Drive Police registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The case was registered on September 4 at 10.55 pm.

Vehicles Identified, Probe Underway

No arrest has been made so far. Police said they have identified the vehicles involved and are in the process of taking them into custody. Further investigation and legal action against the drivers are underway.

‘It Was a Life-Threatening Speed’: Sana Khan: Sana Khan, who is associated with journalism and has also worked as a journalism professor, said she was out with her family when the incident occurred.

“I was out with my family when suddenly several cars passed close to us at a very high speed and in a frightening manner. The speed was extremely dangerous and appeared to be life-threatening. I immediately recorded a video and posted it on social media. Following this, the police took action,” Khan said.

She thanked the Mumbai Police for taking the incident seriously and urged strict action against motorists who, she said, risk the lives of others merely for their own enjoyment. The police are now investigating the vehicles identified through the video and other available evidence and are expected to proceed against the drivers under the relevant provisions of law.

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