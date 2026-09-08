Palghar Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹61 Lakh In Rajasthan Raid, Arrest Four In Drug Case | AI

​Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Cell-1) under Kashimira Police Station conducted a raid in Rajasthan’s Jalore district and arrested three individuals, seizing 2 kg 45 grams of Mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately ₹61.35 lakhs. Including the vehicle used for transporting the drugs, total property worth ₹62,35,780 has been confiscated by the police.

Investigation Leads Police To Jalore

​This action stems from a prior case registered at Kashimira Police Station, where 100 grams of Mephedrone was seized from a suspect. During the investigation, police gathered key leads that led a specialized team to Rajasthan. Executing a tactical operation in the Navdhera/Falodi region of Jalore, the team tracked down and apprehended the main suspects.

Parvez Komme Moinuddin Khan (36), Ashok Kumar Ganeshlal Darji (37), and Abhimanugiri Ghanshyam Goswami (31).

Three Alleged Suppliers Arrested

A fourth suspect, Nishant Kailash Chinchole (20), who provided the vehicle used for illegal drug transport, was also arrested, and the vehicle (Mahindra Scorpio) was impounded.

​The raid was executed under the guidance of Senior Officers, including Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional CP Shrikant Pathak, and DCP (Crime) Sandeep Doifode, along with Assistant CP Potdar. The team was led on the ground by Police Inspector Samir Shaikh of Anti-Narcotics Cell-1.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/