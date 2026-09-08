 80-Year-Old Man Dies After Allegedly Jumping From Fifth Floor Of Mumbai’s Noor Hospital
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80-Year-Old Man Dies After Allegedly Jumping From Fifth Floor Of Mumbai’s Noor Hospital

An 80-year-old man, Najmuddin Yusuf Ali Kapadia, died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of Noor Hospital on Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai, on Monday. Kapadia had been admitted since September 1 for a urinary infection and was moved to a ward after ICU treatment. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST
80-Year-Old Man Dies After Allegedly Jumping From Fifth Floor Of Mumbai’s Noor Hospital
80-Year-Old Man Dies After Allegedly Jumping From Fifth Floor Of Mumbai’s Noor Hospital | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 80-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of Noor Hospital on Mohammad Ali Road on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Najmuddin Yusuf Ali Kapadia, 80.

Patient Admitted Since September 1

According to preliminary information, Kapadia had been admitted to Noor Hospital as an inpatient since September 1 for treatment of a urinary infection. On September 3, he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment and was shifted to the hospital's ICU.

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After his condition improved, he was moved to Ward B on the fifth floor of the hospital. At around 2.25 pm on September 7, Kapadia allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital. He sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Hospital doctor Dr Rehan examined him and declared him dead. Police are conducting further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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