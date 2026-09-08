79 Election Petitions Filed Against Newly Elected Mumbai Corporators Over Caste, Affidavit And Disclosure Issues | AI

Mumbai: Electoral victory has not ended the legal battles for several newly elected corporators in Mumbai. Post 2026 BMC elections, a total of 79 election petitions have been filed against victorious candidates across major political parties, on a range of grounds, including alleged discrepancies in caste certificates, affidavits, criminal-case disclosures and property declarations.

Shiv Sena UBT Faces Highest Number Of Petitions

As per information obtained by RTI activist Anil Galgali, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators face the highest number of challenges, with 24 petitions, followed by the BJP with 16 and Congress with 10. Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporators face seven petitions, while AIMIM has five, MNS two and the NCP one.

The issue has gained renewed attention following the annulment of the election of former corporator and former mayor Vishakha Raut due to caste invalidity, underscoring that an electoral victory can remain subject to judicial scrutiny even after results are declared.

Candidates’ Declarations Under Examination

Before contesting elections, candidates are required to submit affidavits containing personal, caste certificates, financial and legal information while filing their nominations. Any alleged discrepancy or misrepresentation can become grounds for an election challenge and subsequent judicial proceedings.

Read Also Maharashtra Aims To Make Indian Pomegranates Global Brand, Calls For Focus On Quality And Exports

"With 79 petitions pending or filed, five elections of corporators already annulled. The outcome of the remaining cases could have implications for the composition and numerical strength of political parties in the BMC. For the elected representatives concerned, the battle therefore continues beyond the ballot box—with their electoral credentials, declarations and eligibility now under judicial examination," Galgali said.

Among the corporators whose election has been disqualified so far include - Vishakha Raut (Shiv Sena UBT), Deepak Sawant (Shiv Sena UBT), Roshan Shaikh (AIMIM), Sameer Patel (AIMIM) and Bushra Malik (NCP).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/