Vikhroli Double Murder House Gutted In Fire; Police Book Unknown Person For Arson | AI

Mumbai: In the case of a fire that gutted a house in Rahul Nagar, Parksite, Vikhroli (West), days after a father and his 14-year-old son were allegedly murdered there in a family dispute, the Parksite police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly setting the premises ablaze by throwing burning embers inside.

House Owner Files Complaint

The case was registered on the complaint of Vijaylakshmi Vishwakarma, 63, mother of deceased Sunil Vishwakarma and owner of the house. She had been staying with her elder son Anil, 45, and his family at Tulinj Road, Nalasopara (East), for the past 15-20 days.

Before moving there, Vijaylakshmi lived with her three sons and their families at Shinde Chawl, Shiv Chhaya Society, Rahul Nagar. The house, which is in her name, had been partitioned after the brothers began living separately.

Father-Son Murder Case Under Investigation

According to the FIR, around 12.15am on August 6, a family dispute over allegedly playing obscene songs loudly on a mobile phone escalated into a knife attack. Sunil, 40, and his son Shlok, 14, were killed, while Sunil’s wife Anju and younger son were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.

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The police later arrested Surendra alias Sonu, his wife Preeti and their younger brother Suraj in the murder case and sealed the house.

On August 10, however, the premises caught fire and were completely gutted. Neighbours said smoke was seen from around 2 am and the house was engulfed in flames by about 5 am.

Vijaylakshmi alleged that an unidentified person deliberately threw burning embers inside. The case was registered under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police have launched further investigation.

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